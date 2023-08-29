Matt Vierling vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.152 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Michael King and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has 99 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .320.
- Vierling has gotten a hit in 64 of 105 games this year (61.0%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (23.8%).
- He has gone deep in 5.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Vierling has had an RBI in 20 games this year (19.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (29.5%), including eight multi-run games (7.6%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|53
|.227
|AVG
|.294
|.296
|OBP
|.341
|.304
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|36/17
|K/BB
|47/12
|3
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 164 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Yankees will send King (3-5) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
