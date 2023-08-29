After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Pablo Lopez) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

TV Channel: BSN

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks while hitting .238.

Straw has picked up a hit in 71 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has gone deep in one of 122 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

Straw has picked up an RBI in 17.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 3.3% of his games.

He has scored in 40 of 122 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 63 .209 AVG .263 .268 OBP .333 .267 SLG .324 9 XBH 10 0 HR 1 11 RBI 14 43/16 K/BB 44/22 3 SB 13

Twins Pitching Rankings