The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .219 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.

In 52.1% of his 48 games this season, Gonzalez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 48 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Gonzalez has driven home a run in eight games this year (16.7%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games.

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (27.1%), including one multi-run game.

Other Guardians Players vs the Twins

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .197 AVG .238 .228 OBP .261 .303 SLG .345 5 XBH 6 1 HR 1 5 RBI 6 22/3 K/BB 20/2 0 SB 0

