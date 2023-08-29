Riley Greene vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Riley Greene -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the hill, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is hitting .289 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 34 walks.
- In 72.6% of his 95 games this season, Greene has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- In 11.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Greene has had an RBI in 27 games this year (28.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this season (45.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|48
|.311
|AVG
|.267
|.365
|OBP
|.335
|.475
|SLG
|.433
|18
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|59/16
|K/BB
|54/18
|3
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 164 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- King (3-5) makes the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing only one hit.
