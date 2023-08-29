The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Michael King and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit with 113 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .436.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in 75 of 129 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.

In 14.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Torkelson has driven in a run in 48 games this season (37.2%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 64 .214 AVG .250 .313 OBP .319 .366 SLG .504 21 XBH 31 7 HR 16 25 RBI 44 69/32 K/BB 64/24 1 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings