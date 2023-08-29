Steven Kwan vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Steven Kwan (hitting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.374) thanks to 40 extra-base hits.
- Kwan has had a hit in 88 of 128 games this year (68.8%), including multiple hits 39 times (30.5%).
- He has homered in 3.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 128), and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31 games this year (24.2%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (6.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 62 games this year (48.4%), including 12 multi-run games (9.4%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.253
|AVG
|.280
|.338
|OBP
|.331
|.350
|SLG
|.398
|19
|XBH
|21
|2
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|28
|35/31
|K/BB
|25/21
|8
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (158 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez (9-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Twins, his 27th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.69), 18th in WHIP (1.134), and sixth in K/9 (10.8).
