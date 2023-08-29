On Tuesday, Steven Kwan (hitting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Read More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.374) thanks to 40 extra-base hits.

Kwan has had a hit in 88 of 128 games this year (68.8%), including multiple hits 39 times (30.5%).

He has homered in 3.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 128), and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 31 games this year (24.2%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (6.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 62 games this year (48.4%), including 12 multi-run games (9.4%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .253 AVG .280 .338 OBP .331 .350 SLG .398 19 XBH 21 2 HR 3 16 RBI 28 35/31 K/BB 25/21 8 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings