Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers square off against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Comerica Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 23rd in baseball with 134 total home runs.

Detroit's .379 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in MLB.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a .234 batting average.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (519 total).

The Tigers rank 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .300.

The Tigers strike out nine times per game to rank 23rd in MLB.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.

Detroit has the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).

The Tigers average MLB's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.287).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tarik Skubal (3-2 with a 4.06 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Skubal has one quality start this year.

Skubal is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Home Tarik Skubal Jameson Taillon 8/25/2023 Astros W 4-1 Home Matt Manning Framber Valdez 8/26/2023 Astros L 9-2 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Hunter Brown 8/27/2023 Astros L 17-4 Home Alex Faedo Justin Verlander 8/28/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Reese Olson Luis Severino 8/29/2023 Yankees - Home Tarik Skubal Michael King 8/30/2023 Yankees - Home Matt Manning Gerrit Cole 8/31/2023 Yankees - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Clarke Schmidt 9/1/2023 White Sox - Away Alex Faedo Touki Toussaint 9/2/2023 White Sox - Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/3/2023 White Sox - Away Tarik Skubal Michael Kopech

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.