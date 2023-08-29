Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Yankees on August 29, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Spencer Torkelson, Gleyber Torres and other players on the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees ahead of their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday at Comerica Park.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Tarik Skubal Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Skubal Stats
- Tarik Skubal (3-2) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 10th start of the season.
- He has one quality starts in nine chances this season.
- Skubal has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made nine appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Skubal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 23
|6.0
|6
|4
|4
|7
|1
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|1
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 11
|5.1
|7
|5
|4
|3
|2
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 5
|5.1
|6
|1
|0
|6
|1
|at Marlins
|Jul. 30
|4.2
|6
|4
|4
|4
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tarik Skubal's player props with BetMGM.
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 113 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 56 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .233/.316/.436 slash line on the season.
- Torkelson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .111 with two walks.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI (86 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a .290/.354/.539 slash line so far this year.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 25
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter or other Tigers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 132 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 50 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He has a .268/.334/.446 slash line on the season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 25
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 24
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 29 home runs, 60 walks and 56 RBI (72 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He's slashing .267/.396/.630 on the year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 28
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.