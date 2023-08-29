Tuesday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (59-72) against the New York Yankees (63-68) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 29.

The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal (3-2) versus the Yankees and Michael King (3-5).

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 12, or 54.5%, of those games.

Detroit is 9-9 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 519 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Tigers' 4.55 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.

