Tuesday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (59-72) against the New York Yankees (63-68) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 29.

The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal (3-2) versus the Yankees and Michael King (3-5).

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Yankees

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

  • The Tigers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
  • The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 12, or 54.5%, of those games.
  • Detroit is 9-9 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
  • Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 519 total runs (four per game) this season.
  • The Tigers' 4.55 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 23 Cubs L 6-4 Tarik Skubal vs Jameson Taillon
August 25 Astros W 4-1 Matt Manning vs Framber Valdez
August 26 Astros L 9-2 Eduardo Rodríguez vs Hunter Brown
August 27 Astros L 17-4 Alex Faedo vs Justin Verlander
August 28 Yankees L 4-1 Reese Olson vs Luis Severino
August 29 Yankees - Tarik Skubal vs Michael King
August 30 Yankees - Matt Manning vs Gerrit Cole
August 31 Yankees - Eduardo Rodríguez vs Clarke Schmidt
September 1 @ White Sox - Alex Faedo vs Touki Toussaint
September 2 @ White Sox - Reese Olson vs Mike Clevinger
September 3 @ White Sox - Tarik Skubal vs Michael Kopech

