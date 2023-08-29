Zach McKinstry vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Zach McKinstry (hitting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two triples) against the Yankees.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Yankees Player Props
|Tigers vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Yankees Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Yankees
|Tigers vs Yankees Odds
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 17 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while hitting .242.
- In 74 of 121 games this year (61.2%) McKinstry has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (13.2%).
- In eight games this year, he has gone deep (6.6%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 19.0% of his games this season, McKinstry has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 45 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Tigers Players vs the Yankees
- Click Here for Javier Báez
- Click Here for Miguel Cabrera
- Click Here for Matt Vierling
- Click Here for Riley Greene
- Click Here for Spencer Torkelson
- Click Here for Kerry Carpenter
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|59
|.263
|AVG
|.221
|.340
|OBP
|.284
|.421
|SLG
|.321
|18
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|10
|43/21
|K/BB
|47/16
|8
|SB
|7
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (164 total, 1.3 per game).
- King (3-5) starts for the Yankees, his third of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing only one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.