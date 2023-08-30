Andy Ibáñez vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, battle Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .245 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.
- In 48 of 85 games this year (56.5%) Ibanez has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (17.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 85), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in 19 games this year (22.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 85 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Other Tigers Players vs the Yankees
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|39
|.255
|AVG
|.232
|.279
|OBP
|.273
|.443
|SLG
|.384
|15
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|13
|32/5
|K/BB
|24/6
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 28th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 181 strikeouts through 168 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went 7 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.95), fourth in WHIP (1.042), and 15th in K/9 (9.7).
