Gabriel Arias vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Gabriel Arias (.432 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .209 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Arias has gotten at least one hit in 45.7% of his games this season (37 of 81), with at least two hits 10 times (12.3%).
- In 9.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arias has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (14.8%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (6.2%).
- In 24.7% of his games this season (20 of 81), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.9%) he has scored more than once.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.164
|AVG
|.248
|.264
|OBP
|.314
|.245
|SLG
|.448
|5
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|6
|5
|RBI
|12
|45/15
|K/BB
|43/12
|2
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 159 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 27th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.00 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (3.00), 20th in WHIP (1.187), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1).
