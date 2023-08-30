Wednesday's game features the Minnesota Twins (69-64) and the Cleveland Guardians (63-70) squaring off at Target Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-3 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on August 30.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (7-6, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Tanner Bibee (10-3, 3.01 ERA).

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 4-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (41%) in those games.

Cleveland has a mark of 3-10 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cleveland is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (540 total).

The Guardians have the fifth-best ERA (3.88) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule