Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 102 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks 28th in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored 540 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Guardians have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.

Cleveland has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.289 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Bibee (10-3) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Bibee has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 21 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Blue Jays W 5-2 Away Tanner Bibee Chris Bassitt 8/26/2023 Blue Jays L 8-3 Away Logan Allen Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/27/2023 Blue Jays W 10-7 Away Noah Syndergaard Yusei Kikuchi 8/28/2023 Twins L 10-6 Away Xzavion Curry Kenta Maeda 8/29/2023 Twins W 4-2 Away Gavin Williams Pablo Lopez 8/30/2023 Twins - Away Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/1/2023 Rays - Home Cal Quantrill Zach Eflin 9/2/2023 Rays - Home Noah Syndergaard Tyler Glasnow 9/3/2023 Rays - Home Xzavion Curry Zack Littell 9/4/2023 Twins - Home Gavin Williams Pablo Lopez 9/5/2023 Twins - Home Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray

