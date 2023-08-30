How to Watch the Guardians vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 30
Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will attempt to take down Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians when the teams square off on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians' 102 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Cleveland ranks 28th in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.
- The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- Cleveland has scored 540 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.
- Cleveland has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
- Guardians pitchers have a 1.289 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tanner Bibee (10-3) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.
- Bibee has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 21 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Chris Bassitt
|8/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 8-3
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 10-7
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8/28/2023
|Twins
|L 10-6
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Kenta Maeda
|8/29/2023
|Twins
|W 4-2
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Pablo Lopez
|8/30/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Sonny Gray
|9/1/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Zach Eflin
|9/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/3/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Zack Littell
|9/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Pablo Lopez
|9/5/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Sonny Gray
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.