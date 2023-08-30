The Minnesota Twins (69-64) will lean on Max Kepler when they host Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (63-70) at Target Field on Wednesday, August 30. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +140 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (7-6, 3.00 ERA) vs Tanner Bibee - CLE (10-3, 3.01 ERA)

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 53 out of the 89 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have an 18-15 record (winning 54.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have won in 25, or 41%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious three times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Guardians vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Oscar Gonzalez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+140) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+225) Kole Calhoun 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Myles Straw 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+1400) 0.5 (+280)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 19th 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.