Jose Ramirez and Max Kepler are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins square off at Target Field on Wednesday (at 1:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has put up 137 hits with 31 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.349/.482 so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 27 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 29 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 52 walks and 44 RBI (142 total hits). He's also swiped 15 bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.337/.376 on the season.

Kwan has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .292 with a double and an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 29 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 27 0-for-6 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gray Stats

The Twins' Sonny Gray (7-6) will make his 27th start of the season.

He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.

Gray has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 33-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks third, 1.187 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 23rd.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Aug. 25 7.0 6 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 19 6.2 4 4 4 7 3 at Phillies Aug. 13 6.0 2 0 0 7 3 at Tigers Aug. 8 6.0 7 3 2 10 0 at Cardinals Aug. 3 7.0 5 2 2 8 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Sonny Gray's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Kepler Stats

Kepler has 88 hits with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 50 runs.

He has a .255/.323/.493 slash line on the season.

Kepler has hit safely in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .563 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Aug. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Guardians Aug. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Aug. 27 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Aug. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 vs. Rangers Aug. 25 2-for-3 2 1 1 6

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 102 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 53 walks and 57 RBI.

He has a slash line of .224/.307/.395 so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 27 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4

Bet on player props for Max Kepler, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.