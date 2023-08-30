Kole Calhoun -- batting .256 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on August 30 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Twins.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kole Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is hitting .274 with five doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Calhoun has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Calhoun has an RBI in eight of 19 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .243 AVG .306 .317 OBP .390 .459 SLG .389 4 XBH 3 2 HR 0 6 RBI 6 5/2 K/BB 8/5 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings