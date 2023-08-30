Matt Vierling vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Matt Vierling (.147 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.319) this season, fueled by 100 hits.
- Vierling has recorded a hit in 65 of 106 games this season (61.3%), including 25 multi-hit games (23.6%).
- In six games this season, he has homered (5.7%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 20 games this season (18.9%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (5.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 29.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|53
|.227
|AVG
|.294
|.296
|OBP
|.341
|.303
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|37/17
|K/BB
|47/12
|3
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 164 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Cole (11-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 28th of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty tossed 7 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks second, 1.042 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 15th.
