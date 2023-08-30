The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (batting .267 in his past 10 games, with four walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .238 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks.

In 58.2% of his 122 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

In 17.2% of his games this season, Straw has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.3%.

He has scored in 32.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.7%.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 63 .209 AVG .263 .268 OBP .333 .267 SLG .324 9 XBH 10 0 HR 1 11 RBI 14 43/16 K/BB 44/22 3 SB 13

Twins Pitching Rankings