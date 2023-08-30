Myles Straw vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (batting .267 in his past 10 games, with four walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .238 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks.
- In 58.2% of his 122 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- In 17.2% of his games this season, Straw has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.3%.
- He has scored in 32.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.7%.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|63
|.209
|AVG
|.263
|.268
|OBP
|.333
|.267
|SLG
|.324
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|14
|43/16
|K/BB
|44/22
|3
|SB
|13
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Gray (7-6) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.00 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (3.00), 20th in WHIP (1.187), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
