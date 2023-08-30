Riley Greene vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Riley Greene -- with an on-base percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, 168 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene has 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 34 walks while batting .286.
- Greene has picked up a hit in 69 of 96 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.
- He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Greene has driven home a run in 27 games this season (28.1%), including more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 44.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|48
|.305
|AVG
|.267
|.358
|OBP
|.335
|.465
|SLG
|.433
|18
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|59/16
|K/BB
|54/18
|3
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 4.02 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 28th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 181 strikeouts through 168 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander tossed 7 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.95), fourth in WHIP (1.042), and 15th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
