The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last game against the Twins.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .376, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 123rd in the league in slugging.

Kwan has recorded a hit in 89 of 129 games this year (69.0%), including 40 multi-hit games (31.0%).

In 3.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

Kwan has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (24.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (6.2%).

He has scored in 48.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 64 .253 AVG .286 .338 OBP .336 .350 SLG .401 19 XBH 21 2 HR 3 16 RBI 28 35/31 K/BB 26/21 8 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings