Steven Kwan vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last game against the Twins.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .376, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 123rd in the league in slugging.
- Kwan has recorded a hit in 89 of 129 games this year (69.0%), including 40 multi-hit games (31.0%).
- In 3.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Kwan has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (24.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (6.2%).
- He has scored in 48.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|64
|.253
|AVG
|.286
|.338
|OBP
|.336
|.350
|SLG
|.401
|19
|XBH
|21
|2
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|28
|35/31
|K/BB
|26/21
|8
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 159 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Gray (7-6 with a 3.00 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 27th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (3.00), 20th in WHIP (1.187), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
