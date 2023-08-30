Player prop bet options for Spencer Torkelson and others are listed when the New York Yankees visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has collected 113 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .231/.315/.434 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI (86 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .286/.349/.532 so far this season.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Astros Aug. 25 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Cole Stats

Gerrit Cole (11-4) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 28th start of the season.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 19 of them.

Cole has 25 starts of five or more innings this season in 27 chances. He averages 6.2 innings per outing.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

The 32-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks second, 1.042 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 15th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Aug. 25 7.2 3 2 1 11 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 19 4.0 7 6 6 4 1 at Marlins Aug. 13 6.0 6 2 2 6 2 at White Sox Aug. 7 7.0 5 4 4 3 2 vs. Rays Aug. 2 7.0 4 2 2 8 2

