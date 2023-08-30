Tigers vs. Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 30
The Detroit Tigers (59-73) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the New York Yankees (64-68) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
The Yankees will call on Gerrit Cole (11-4) versus the Tigers and Joey Wentz.
Tigers vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (11-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz
- Wentz starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old left-hander.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole
- Cole (11-4) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 28th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in 7 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.95 and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .214 in 27 games this season.
- In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 19 of them.
- In 27 starts, Cole has pitched through or past the fifth inning 25 times. He has a season average of 6.2 frames per outing.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.95), fourth in WHIP (1.042), and 15th in K/9 (9.7).
