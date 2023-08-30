On Wednesday, Zach McKinstry (.621 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .243 with 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.

In 61.5% of his 122 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 122), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 23 games this year (18.9%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (4.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 46 of 122 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Other Tigers Players vs the Yankees

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 59 .264 AVG .221 .342 OBP .284 .425 SLG .321 19 XBH 11 5 HR 3 20 RBI 10 43/22 K/BB 47/16 8 SB 7

Yankees Pitching Rankings