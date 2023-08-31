Akil Baddoo vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Thursday, Akil Baddoo (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks while batting .220.
- Baddoo has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In nine games this season, he has gone deep (10.3%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Baddoo has an RBI in 19 of 87 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 87 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.201
|AVG
|.242
|.255
|OBP
|.361
|.324
|SLG
|.417
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|19
|40/10
|K/BB
|33/23
|2
|SB
|6
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 166 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Yankees will send Schmidt (8-8) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.51 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 129 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.51, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
