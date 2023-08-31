Andy Ibáñez vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .244 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- In 48 of 86 games this season (55.8%) Ibanez has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (17.4%).
- In eight games this year, he has gone deep (9.3%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Ibanez has had at least one RBI in 22.1% of his games this season (19 of 86), with more than one RBI four times (4.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (31.4%), including five multi-run games (5.8%).
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|39
|.253
|AVG
|.232
|.287
|OBP
|.273
|.440
|SLG
|.384
|15
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|13
|32/7
|K/BB
|24/6
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Schmidt (8-8) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.51 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 129 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.51, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
