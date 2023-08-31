In the contest between the UCF Knights and Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, August 31 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Knights to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Kent State vs. UCF Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Kent State (+35.5) Over (55.5) UCF 36 Kent State 20

Kent State Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 4.8% chance of a victory for the Golden Flashes.

The Golden Flashes compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record last year.

Kent State went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 35.5 points or greater last year.

In Golden Flashes games last year, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

The average total for Kent State's games last season was 61.5 points, 6.0 more than this game's over/under.

UCF Betting Info (2022)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Knights' implied win probability is 99.0%.

The Knights put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread last season.

UCF did not lose ATS (1-0) as a 35.5-point or greater favorite last year.

A total of six of Knights games last season went over the point total.

The point total average for UCF games last season was 58.8, 3.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Golden Flashes vs. Knights 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 32.9 23.6 35.3 15.7 28 45 Kent State 28.4 29 34.2 23.8 24.3 32.7

