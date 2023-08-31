The UCF Knights (0-0) are overwhelming 36.5-point favorites on Thursday, August 31, 2023 against the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0). A total of 55.5 points has been set for this matchup.

From an offensive standpoint, UCF ranked 31st in the FBS with 32.9 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 46th in points allowed (380.6 points allowed per contest). Kent State sported the 42nd-ranked offense last season (417.9 yards per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-worst with 432.7 yards allowed per game.

Kent State vs. UCF Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

UCF vs Kent State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCF -36.5 -115 -105 55.5 -110 -110 -10000 +2000

Kent State Betting Records & Stats

Kent State covered five times in 12 games with a spread last season.

The Golden Flashes won their only game last season when playing as at least 36.5-point underdogs.

Last season, four Kent State games hit the over.

Kent State won one of the five games it played as underdogs last season.

Kent State had a record of when it was set as the underdog by +2000 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Kent State Stats Leaders

Last season Marquez Cooper scampered for 1,331 yards (110.9 yards per carry) and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Devontez Walker was an important contributor, totaling 921 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 58 receptions.

Last year Dante Cephas caught 48 balls on 78 targets for 744 yards and three touchdowns.

Bryan Bradford generated 302 yards on the ground (25.2 per game) with two touchdowns in 12 games.

Bradford totaled five receptions on five targets for 42 yards and one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

Last year Marvin Pierre totaled 60 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in 12 games.

Nico Bolden, who was on the field for 12 games, amassed 2.0 TFL and 62 tackles.

JoJo Evans was on the field for 12 games and posted one interception to go along with 50 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

Saivon Taylor-Davis collected 7.5 sacks to go with 6.0 TFL and 16 tackles in 12 games.

