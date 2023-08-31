The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) visit the UCF Knights (0-0) at FBC Mortgage Stadium on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

UCF sported the 70th-ranked defense last season (380.6 yards allowed per game), and it was better on offense, ranking 16th-best with 469.2 yards per game. Kent State ranked 65th in the FBS in scoring offense (28.4 points per game) and 90th in scoring defense (29 points allowed per game) last year.

Kent State vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Kent State vs. UCF Key Statistics (2022)

Kent State UCF 417.9 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 469.2 (8th) 432.7 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.6 (104th) 202.8 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 228 (9th) 215.2 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.2 (57th) 13 (19th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (89th) 11 (124th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (84th)

Kent State Stats Leaders (2022)

Devin Kargman averaged 29 yards passing per outing and tossed three touchdowns last season.

Marquez Cooper averaged 110.9 rushing yards per game and tallied 13 rushing touchdowns.

Last season Bryan Bradford rushed for 302 yards. He also scored three total touchdowns.

Devontez Walker averaged 76.8 receiving yards and racked up 11 receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Dante Cephas grabbed three touchdowns and had 744 receiving yards (62 ypg) in 2022.

Ja'Shaun Poke played his way to one receiving touchdown and 362 receiving yards (30.2 ypg) last season.

UCF Stats Leaders (2022)

John Rhys Plumlee put together an impressive passing stat line last year with 2,586 yards (184.7 yards per game), going 218-for-346 (63% completion percentage), 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was impressive in the running game as well, with 848 rushing yards on 158 carries, 11 rushing TDs, and averaging 60.6 yards per game.

Isaiah Bowser ran for 808 yards on 206 carries (57.7 yards per game), with 16 rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous season, Javon Baker grabbed 56 passes (on 98 targets) for 796 yards (56.9 per game). He also found the end zone five times.

Ryan O'Keefe also impressed receiving last year. He collected 73 receptions for 725 yards and five touchdowns. He was targeted 104 times.

Kobe Hudson's stat line last season: 641 receiving yards, 39 catches, seven touchdowns, on 65 targets.

