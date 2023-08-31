Matt Vierling -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on August 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .318 this season while batting .262 with 29 walks and 41 runs scored.
  • Vierling has recorded a hit in 66 of 107 games this year (61.7%), including 25 multi-hit games (23.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in six games this season (5.6%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Vierling has driven home a run in 20 games this year (18.7%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 31 of 107 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 53
.228 AVG .294
.295 OBP .341
.302 SLG .426
9 XBH 14
2 HR 5
14 RBI 16
39/17 K/BB 47/12
3 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Yankees have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (166 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Schmidt (8-8) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 4.51 ERA in 129 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • In 27 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.51, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
