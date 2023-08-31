Matt Vierling vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Matt Vierling -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on August 31 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .318 this season while batting .262 with 29 walks and 41 runs scored.
- Vierling has recorded a hit in 66 of 107 games this year (61.7%), including 25 multi-hit games (23.4%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (5.6%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Vierling has driven home a run in 20 games this year (18.7%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 31 of 107 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|53
|.228
|AVG
|.294
|.295
|OBP
|.341
|.302
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|39/17
|K/BB
|47/12
|3
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt (8-8) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 4.51 ERA in 129 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.51, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
