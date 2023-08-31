The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 15 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .248.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 49 of 78 games this season (62.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (15.4%).

He has hit a home run in three games this year (3.8%), homering in 1% of his trips to the dish.

Cabrera has driven home a run in 18 games this year (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 16 games this year (20.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .271 AVG .225 .336 OBP .299 .372 SLG .310 9 XBH 9 2 HR 1 12 RBI 12 35/13 K/BB 24/13 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings