MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Thursday, August 31
For Thursday's MLB action, here is a list of all of the day's probable pitchers, headlined by a matchup between Spencer Strider's Braves and Lance Lynn's Dodgers.
Keep scrolling to find the probable starters for every contest on the docket for August 31.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Yankees at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (8-8) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will give the start to Matt Manning (5-4) when the teams play on Thursday.
|NYY: Schmidt
|DET: Manning
|27 (129.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (71 IP)
|4.51
|ERA
|3.80
|8.7
|K/9
|5.7
For a full report of the Schmidt vs Manning matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Tigers
- NYY Odds to Win: -125
- DET Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (7-5) to the mound as they play the Nationals, who will give the start to Joan Adon (2-0) when the clubs face off on Thursday.
|MIA: Garrett
|WSH: Adon
|26 (134 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (24 IP)
|3.96
|ERA
|5.25
|9.1
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Nationals
- MIA Odds to Win: -160
- WSH Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Padres Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will face the Padres, who will give the start to Pedro Avila (0-1) for the matchup between the teams Thursday.
|SF: TBD
|SD: Avila
|-
|Games/IP
|8 (27.1 IP)
|-
|ERA
|2.63
|-
|K/9
|10.5
Live Stream Giants at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Strider (15-4) to the mound as they face the Dodgers, who will counter with Lynn (10-9) when the clubs play on Thursday.
|ATL: Strider
|LAD: Lynn
|26 (153.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (150.2 IP)
|3.52
|ERA
|5.56
|13.9
|K/9
|10.2
Vegas Odds for Braves at Dodgers
- ATL Odds to Win: -140
- LAD Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Braves at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
