Spencer Torkelson and Gleyber Torres are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees play at Comerica Park on Thursday (beginning at 1:10 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 114 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 57 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .231/.315/.438 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Kerry Carpenter Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 87 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .285/.348/.528 on the year.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Schmidt Stats

Clarke Schmidt (8-8) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 27th start of the season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Aug. 26 6.2 6 3 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 5.2 4 2 2 8 2 at Braves Aug. 14 2.1 9 8 8 3 2 at White Sox Aug. 8 5.1 4 1 1 7 1 vs. Astros Aug. 3 5.0 4 2 2 4 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torres Stats

Torres has 136 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.341/.463 on the year.

Torres has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 at Tigers Aug. 29 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 at Rays Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 29 home runs, 61 walks and 56 RBI (73 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.392/.615 on the season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 28 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Rays Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

