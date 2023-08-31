Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Yankees on August 31, 2023
Spencer Torkelson and Gleyber Torres are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees play at Comerica Park on Thursday (beginning at 1:10 PM ET).
Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 114 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 57 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .231/.315/.438 so far this year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 87 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .285/.348/.528 on the year.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Clarke Schmidt Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Schmidt Stats
- Clarke Schmidt (8-8) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 27th start of the season.
- In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.
Schmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Aug. 26
|6.2
|6
|3
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 20
|5.2
|4
|2
|2
|8
|2
|at Braves
|Aug. 14
|2.1
|9
|8
|8
|3
|2
|at White Sox
|Aug. 8
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|7
|1
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 3
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 136 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He has a slash line of .273/.341/.463 on the year.
- Torres has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Tigers
|Aug. 29
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 29 home runs, 61 walks and 56 RBI (73 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.392/.615 on the season.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 28
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
