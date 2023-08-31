UCF vs. Kent State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Thursday, August 31
In the contest between the UCF Knights and Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, August 31 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the Knights to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
UCF vs. Kent State Predictions and Picks
|ATS
|Over/Under
|Score Prediction
|Kent State (+35.5)
|Over (55.5)
|UCF 36 Kent State 20
UCF Betting Info (2022)
- The Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this contest.
- The Knights put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- UCF was unbeaten ATS (1-0) when at least a 35.5-point favorite last season.
- A total of six of Knights games last season hit the over.
- The point total average for UCF games last season was 58.8, 3.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Kent State Betting Info (2022)
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 4.8% chance of a victory for the Golden Flashes.
- The Golden Flashes compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record last year.
- Kent State covered every time (1-0) as underdogs of 35.5 points or more last season.
- A total of four of Golden Flashes games last season hit the over.
- Last season, Kent State's games resulted in an average scoring total of 61.5, which is six points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Knights vs. Golden Flashes 2022 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|UCF
|32.9
|23.6
|35.3
|15.7
|28
|45
|Kent State
|28.4
|29
|34.2
|23.8
|24.3
|32.7
