Pioneer League Games Today: How to Watch Pioneer League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 1
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 1 of the college football campaign is here, with 11 games involving teams from the Pioneer League on the early-season slate. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.
Pioneer League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|West Virginia State Yellow Jackets at Morehead State Eagles
|6:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Valparaiso Beacons at Youngstown State Penguins
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Marist Red Foxes at Georgetown Hoyas
|12:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Dayton Flyers at Illinois State Redbirds
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Davidson Wildcats at VMI Keydets
|1:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Black Hills State Yellow Jackets at Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Butler Bulldogs at Montana Grizzlies
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Drake Bulldogs at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|San Diego Toreros at Cal Poly Mustangs
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Saint Thomas (FL) Bobcats at Stetson Hatters
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Presbyterian Blue Hose at Murray State Racers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
