The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.310 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is hitting .240 with 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in 75 of 123 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has gone deep in eight games this year (6.5%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

McKinstry has driven home a run in 23 games this year (18.7%), including more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 46 of 123 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 59 .259 AVG .221 .336 OBP .284 .416 SLG .321 19 XBH 11 5 HR 3 20 RBI 10 45/22 K/BB 47/16 8 SB 7

Yankees Pitching Rankings