Zack Short vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Zack Short (.150 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is batting .222 with nine doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Short has picked up a hit in 41.0% of his 78 games this year, with more than one hit in 9.0% of them.
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (6.4%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 19.2% of his games this season, Short has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 12 of 78 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|32
|.250
|AVG
|.182
|.305
|OBP
|.284
|.398
|SLG
|.286
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|9
|29/9
|K/BB
|24/11
|2
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 27th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.51 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.51 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .266 to opposing hitters.
