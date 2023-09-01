On Friday, September 1, 2023, a pair of the WNBA's top scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fifth, 20.9 points per game) and Kelsey Mitchell (10th, 17.8) -- hit the court when the Dallas Wings (19-16) visit the Indiana Fever (11-24) at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Fever vs. Wings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-5.5) 168 -238 +195
BetMGM Wings (-5.5) 168.5 -250 +200
PointsBet Wings (-5.5) 168.5 -240 +175

Fever vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Wings are 17-17-0 ATS this season.
  • The Fever have compiled an 18-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Dallas has an ATS record of 6-7 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season.
  • Indiana has covered the spread seven times this season (7-5 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of 19 out of the Wings' 34 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • In the Fever's 34 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

