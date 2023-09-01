The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias and his .459 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Twins.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is hitting .209 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Arias has picked up a hit in 38 of 82 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has gone deep in eight games this year (9.8%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.

Arias has picked up an RBI in 14.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games.

In 25.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.9%).

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .164 AVG .248 .264 OBP .312 .245 SLG .450 5 XBH 14 2 HR 6 5 RBI 12 45/15 K/BB 43/12 2 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings