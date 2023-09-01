Gabriel Arias vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias and his .459 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Twins.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is hitting .209 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Arias has picked up a hit in 38 of 82 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (9.8%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.
- Arias has picked up an RBI in 14.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games.
- In 25.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.9%).
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.164
|AVG
|.248
|.264
|OBP
|.312
|.245
|SLG
|.450
|5
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|6
|5
|RBI
|12
|45/15
|K/BB
|43/12
|2
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.12 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering one hit.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.12, with 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .200 against him.
