Friday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (82-52) and the Cleveland Guardians (64-70) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rays coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 1.

The Rays will look to Tyler Glasnow (7-4) against the Guardians and Cal Quantrill (2-6).

Guardians vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 5-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have won in 26, or 41.9%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Cleveland has won two of five games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (545 total).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.87 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Guardians Schedule