Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 103 home runs as a team.

Cleveland is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .380 this season.

The Guardians rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 545 (4.1 per game).

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.

Cleveland strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.87 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.285 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (2-6) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 5 against the Atlanta Braves, throwing 4 1/3 innings and giving up five earned runs.

He has earned a quality start five times in 13 starts this season.

Quantrill has made seven starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Blue Jays L 8-3 Away Logan Allen Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/27/2023 Blue Jays W 10-7 Away Noah Syndergaard Yusei Kikuchi 8/28/2023 Twins L 10-6 Away Xzavion Curry Kenta Maeda 8/29/2023 Twins W 4-2 Away Gavin Williams Pablo Lopez 8/30/2023 Twins W 5-2 Away Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/1/2023 Rays - Home Cal Quantrill Tyler Glasnow 9/2/2023 Rays - Home Logan Allen Zack Littell 9/3/2023 Rays - Home Xzavion Curry Zack Littell 9/4/2023 Twins - Home Gavin Williams Pablo Lopez 9/5/2023 Twins - Home Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/6/2023 Twins - Home Logan Allen Joe Ryan

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.