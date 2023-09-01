On Friday, September 1 at 7:10 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (82-52) visit the Cleveland Guardians (64-70) at Progressive Field. Tyler Glasnow will get the call for the Rays, while Cal Quantrill will take the hill for the Guardians.

The Rays are -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Guardians (+150). The total for the matchup is listed at 7.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (7-4, 3.12 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-6, 6.45 ERA)

Guardians vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 107 games this season and won 71 (66.4%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Rays have a 32-9 record (winning 78% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Rays went 7-2 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (41.9%) in those games.

This year, the Guardians have won two of five games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Guardians vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Steven Kwan 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+270) José Ramírez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+270) Myles Straw 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+1500) 0.5 (+350) Kole Calhoun 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 19th 2nd

