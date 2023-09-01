The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Yandy Diaz, Jose Ramirez and others in this matchup.

Guardians vs. Rays Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has put up 137 hits with 31 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashing .275/.350/.479 so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Twins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 27 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 144 hits with 30 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 52 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a .271/.337/.379 slash line so far this year.

Kwan enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .292 with two doubles and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Twins Aug. 29 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 27 0-for-6 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Glasnow Stats

Tyler Glasnow (7-4) will take the mound for the Rays, his 16th start of the season.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Glasnow will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Aug. 26 6.0 1 0 0 4 2 at Angels Aug. 19 6.0 8 7 5 7 0 at Giants Aug. 14 6.0 3 1 1 7 3 at Yankees Jul. 31 7.0 3 1 1 8 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 25 7.0 2 1 1 8 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 144 hits with 28 doubles, 17 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 66 runs.

He's slashing .327/.403/.506 on the season.

Diaz will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Marlins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Rockies Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 3 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 14 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 68 walks and 77 RBI (122 total hits). He's also swiped 20 bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.374/.438 so far this year.

Arozarena has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 2 at Marlins Aug. 29 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 27 2-for-4 3 0 0 2 3 vs. Yankees Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

