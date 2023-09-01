Kole Calhoun -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on September 1 at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Twins.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kole Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is batting .273 with five doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Calhoun has gotten a hit in 15 of 20 games this season (75.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (25.0%).

He has homered in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Calhoun has driven home a run in nine games this year (45.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 11 of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .243 AVG .300 .317 OBP .391 .459 SLG .450 4 XBH 4 2 HR 1 6 RBI 9 5/2 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings