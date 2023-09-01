Matt Vierling vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .318 this season while batting .262 with 29 walks and 41 runs scored.
- Vierling has gotten at least one hit in 61.7% of his games this season (66 of 107), with at least two hits 25 times (23.4%).
- He has gone deep in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Vierling has had at least one RBI in 18.7% of his games this year (20 of 107), with two or more RBI six times (5.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 31 of 107 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|53
|.228
|AVG
|.294
|.295
|OBP
|.341
|.302
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|39/17
|K/BB
|47/12
|3
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Toussaint (2-6) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.85 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.85 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.