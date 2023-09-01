The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-0) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Miami Hurricanes (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 as an overwhelming 17-point underdog. The over/under is set at 45.5 points for the game.

Miami (FL) totaled 23.6 points per game offensively last season (97th in the FBS), and it surrendered 26.8 points per game (67th) on the defensive side of the ball. Miami (OH) was a bottom-25 offense last year, ranking 12th-worst with 305.6 yards per game. On defense, it ranked 59th in the FBS (371.6 yards allowed per game).

Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Miami (FL) vs Miami (OH) Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (FL) -17 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 -800 +550

Week 1 MAC Betting Trends

Miami (OH) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (OH) covered six times in 13 games with a spread last season.

The RedHawks were an underdog by 17 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.

A total of three of Miami (OH) games last year hit the over.

Last season, Miami (OH) was the underdog eight times and won three of those games.

Miami (OH) played as an underdog of +550 or more once last season and lost that game.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Aveon Smith last season compiled 1,299 passing yards with 11 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 49.5% completion percentage.

In addition to the numbers he posted through the air, Smith added 553 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

On 106 targets, Mac Hippenhammer had 54 receptions (4.2 per game) for 769 yards and nine TDs in 13 games.

Keyon Mozee assisted the offense by running for 471 yards (36.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

To go along with 816 passing yards (62.8 yards per game), Brett Gabbert threw for four touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.3%.

Brett Gabbert rushed for 55 yards (1.4 YPC) and one touchdown as a runner.

On defense Matthew Salopek, who was on the field for 13 games, posted 81 tackles, six TFL, and 3.5 sacks.

Ryan McWood accumulated 0.5 sacks to go along with 71 tackles and one interception in 13 games.

Michael Dowell compiled 58 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one pass defended in 13 games.

Brian Ugwu amassed five sacks to go with seven TFL, 26 tackles, and one interception in 13 games.

