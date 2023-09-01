The Miami Hurricanes (0-0) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-0) play at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Miami (FL) averaged 23.6 points per game on offense last year (97th in the FBS), and it surrendered 26.8 points per game (67th) on the defensive side of the ball. Miami (OH) ranked 12th-worst in total offense (305.6 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 59th with 371.6 yards allowed per contest.

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest

Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics (2022)

Miami (OH) Miami (FL) 305.6 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.4 (94th) 371.6 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.9 (46th) 140.1 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.8 (95th) 165.5 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.6 (60th) 11 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 25 (121st) 22 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (22nd)

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders (2022)

Aveon Smith completed 49.5% of his passes to throw for 1,299 and 11 touchdowns last season. Smith also contributed on the ground, accumulating six touchdowns on 42.5 yards per game.

Keyon Mozee rushed for 471 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Mac Hippenhammer was targeted 8.2 times per game and racked up 769 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Miles Marshall caught 24 passes last season on his way to 390 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Jack Coldiron played his way to one receiving touchdown and 286 receiving yards (22 ypg) last season.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders (2022)

Tyler Van Dyke's previous season stat line: 1,842 passing yards (153.5 per game), 161-for-254 (63.4%), 10 touchdowns and five picks.

Last season, Henry Parrish Jr. ran for 613 yards on 130 attempts (51.1 yards per game) and scored four times.

Jaylan Knighton put up 423 yards on 78 carries (35.3 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last year.

Will Mallory reeled in 42 catches for 538 yards (44.8 per game) while being targeted 65 times. He also scored three touchdowns.

Colbie Young tacked on 376 yards on 32 grabs with five touchdowns. He was targeted 55 times, and averaged 31.3 receiving yards per game.

Brashard Smith reeled in 33 passes for 308 yards, putting up 25.7 yards per game last year.

