Miguel Cabrera vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .243 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
- In 62.0% of his games this season (49 of 79), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (15.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in three games this year (3.8%), homering in 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Cabrera has had an RBI in 18 games this season (22.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 of 79 games so far this year.
Other Tigers Players vs the White Sox
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.261
|AVG
|.225
|.324
|OBP
|.299
|.358
|SLG
|.310
|9
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|12
|36/13
|K/BB
|24/13
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.88 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.85 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.85, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .213 batting average against him.
