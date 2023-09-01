Myles Straw vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After hitting .258 with two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Explore More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks while hitting .238.
- In 58.5% of his 123 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 123 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- Straw has an RBI in 21 of 123 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored a run in 40 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|64
|.209
|AVG
|.264
|.268
|OBP
|.333
|.267
|SLG
|.324
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|14
|43/16
|K/BB
|44/22
|3
|SB
|13
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Rays will send Glasnow (7-4) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.12 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.12, with 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .200 against him.
