Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

Wanting to put money on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple.

Games in Ohio Today

Cleveland State Vikings vs. IUPUI Jaguars

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: IUPUI (-10.5)

IUPUI (-10.5) Total: 144.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Youngstown State Penguins

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Youngstown State (-3.5)

Youngstown State (-3.5) Total: 150.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Wright State Raiders vs. Milwaukee Panthers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Milwaukee (-4.5)

Milwaukee (-4.5) Total: 165.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-6.5)

Chiefs (-6.5) Chiefs Moneyline: -300

-300 Bengals Moneyline: +230

+230 Total: 44

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

